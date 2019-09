- SunRail is installing what they call "escape lanes," to be used by drivers as a last resort to avoid a train strike.

A pilot project is underway to test the emergency escape lanes near railroad crossings. The first crossing to get them is on Ronald Reagan, just South of the Longwood Station.

"We don't want people on the tracks period but let's say they are on the tracks, a train is coming, this gives them the option to get off and into a safe area," said Steve Olson, Florida Department of Transportation.

Olson reminds drivers that, regardless of the new lanes, if you're caught stopping on the tracks you will still get ticketed.

"If you're stopped on the tracks and you say ‘Well, I'm just gonna move on over to those lanes just to get off the tracks' and law enforcement sees you, they're still gonna write you a ticket because that's still unsafe behavior," said Olson.

The Longwood railroad crossing was selected, because it has been a problem for some time, as traffic frequently backs-up here. In fact, the crossing is where SunRail experienced its very first train strike.

"Northbound train, southbound traffic, that's been the issue in the past," said Olson.

But the escape lanes cannot be placed at every crossing.

"We don't have the opportunities on every corridor, like we do here. Some of the corridors are constrained and such," said Olson.

With Central Florida averaging 10 train strikes per year, SunRail is exploring other safety enhancements for those crossings. The lanes are still under construction, but they should be complete in about a month. There is no word on if or when more escape lanes will be installed at other crossings.