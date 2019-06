SunRail is experiencing delays on both the north side and south sides of the operating area.

On the north end, a vehicle reportedly went around the gate and was struck in the vicinity of E. Palmetto Avenue in Longwood, according to a spokesman with SunRail. It involves a southbound SunRail train (P331) with 26 passengers and two crew members on board. No injuries are reported to passengers and crew. The train was released from the scene just before 6 p.m.

On the south end, a large tree has fallen over the railroad tracks between the Tupperware and Kissimmee/Amtrak stations. The location is near E. Magnolia St.

"At least three trains can get no farther south than the station at Tupperware, and two trains at cannot advance north of the Kissimmee/Amtrak station," said Steve Olson with the Florida Department of Transportation. "SunRail is working to resolve both of these issues, but delays are expected to affect service for the rest of this evening and into tonight."