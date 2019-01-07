Students return to class as deputies search for student's killer

- Students at Boone High School are back in the classroom without one of their classmates.

Alex Vargas Martinez was shot and killed while walking to Boone High School one week before Christmas. Now, nearly three weeks later, his killer is still out there.

On Monday, students returned back to class after winter break. There is still no closure in Alex's case though.

Fox 35 spoke to some of Alex's classmates, who say that everyone has been sad about losing a student who was well liked by those who knew him.

Many students are also scared now. Student Miruna Anica says that "a lot of kids are scared to walk to school now that we know what happened, but it's important that we just stick together."

Another student, Avery Ashdown, says that "anything can happen. We always have to be aware of it. And it was really sad that it happened so close to us and I just pray for his family."

Alex was laid to rest on December 23rd in Orlando. Following what would have been Alex's 16th birthday on New Year's Day, investigators increased the reward for information up to $15,000. They are still asking for leads in identifying a vehicle caught on surveillance camera.

Investigators urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to call it in. Tips can be made anonymously to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.