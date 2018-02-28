Student bitten by coral snake at school

Posted: Feb 28 2018 06:46PM EST

Video Posted: Feb 28 2018 06:39PM EST

Updated: Mar 01 2018 05:32AM EST

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A student at Orange City's University High School was bitten by a highly-venomous snake on Wednesday.

The student, who is a senior at the high school, was rushed to the hospital around 1:45 p.m.  Authorities said he found a coral snake just outside of campus, grabbed it, then brought it on to campus into a courtyard, where a school spokesperson said the snake bit him in the right knuckle. 

He was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital where they administered antivenom.  We are told he is expected to be okay. 

