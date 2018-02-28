Student bitten by coral snake at school

- A student at Orange City's University High School was bitten by a highly-venomous snake on Wednesday.

The student, who is a senior at the high school, was rushed to the hospital around 1:45 p.m. Authorities said he found a coral snake just outside of campus, grabbed it, then brought it on to campus into a courtyard, where a school spokesperson said the snake bit him in the right knuckle.

He was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital where they administered antivenom. We are told he is expected to be okay.