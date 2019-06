- The strong majority of Florida voters support legal marijuana.

According to the Sun Sentinel, a Quinnipiac University Poll said that a strong majority of voters want to see marijuana legalized in Florida.

The poll showed that 65% to 30% of voters supported the legalization of marijuana in Florida. This is a significant increase from May 2016, in which Florida voters were split 56% in favor and 41% opposed.

The Sun Sentinel also said that marijuana legalization was supported by almost every demographic group, which included men, women, multiple different ages and ethnicities, Democrats and independent voters. Republican voters were evenly divided 48% to 48%.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.