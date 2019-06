- For the safety of motorists and I-4 Ultimate construction crews, State Road (S.R.) 408 will close from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, to pour concrete for a section of the new flyover ramp from westbound Interstate 4 (I-4) to eastbound S.R. 408.

The limits of the S.R. 408 closure are from Orange Avenue to Parramore Avenue. As a result of this closure on March 9, multiple ramps at the I-4 and S.R. 408 interchange will also close at the same time. These ramps include the eastbound and westbound I-4 exits to eastbound and westbound S.R. 408, the eastbound S.R. 408 exit to eastbound I-4 and the westbound S.R. 408 exit to westbound I-4.

View or download a map of the detour routes for these closures at the I-4 and S.R. 408 interchange at: https://fdot.tips/408.