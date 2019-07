- The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is temporarily closing State Road (S.R.) 408 at the Interstate 4 (I-4) interchange from midnight to 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 13.

Multiple ramps will close at the same time, including the I-4 exit ramps to S.R. 408, the S.R. 408 exit ramps to I-4, the westbound S.R. 408 on-ramp from Division Avenue, and the eastbound S.R. 408 on-ramp from Orange Blossom Trail (U.S. 17-92/441).

These closures are necessary to construct an overhead sign truss at the S.R. 408 and I-4 interchange.

Following these closures, westbound S.R. 408 and the westbound S.R. 408 exit ramp to westbound I-4 will close from midnight to 6 a.m. on Sunday, July 14.