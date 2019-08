- SpaceX is expected to launch their Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday night. The launch window is between 6:52 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. and will take place on Pad 40 in Cape Canaveral.

The rocket will reportedly launch the Amos 17 communications satellite, which was built by Boeing and owned by Spacecom Ltd. of Israel. It will provide high-throughput broadband connectivity and other communications services over Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

This satellite was originally going to be lunched in May but has been delayed several times since then.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.