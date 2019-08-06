< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Tuesday evening. The launch was delayed by about 30 minutes due to inclement weather. </p><p>The rocket carried the Amos 17 communications satellite into orbit. The satellite was built by Boeing and owned by Spacecom Ltd. of Israel. It will provide high-throughput broadband connectivity and other communications services over Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.</p><p>This satellite was originally going to be lunched in May but had been delayed several times since then.</p><p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FFOX35News%2Fvideos%2F368287580500557%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

SpaceX's launch of its Falon 9 is not the only launch this week. On Thursday morning, United Launch Alliance will use an Atlas V 551 rocket to launch the fifth communications satellite in the Lockheed Martin-built Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) series for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center.

AEHF satellites provide highly-secure, jam-proof connectivity between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces.

The two-hour launch window for the Atlas V 551 rocket opens at 5:44 a.m. EDT and will take place at Space Launch Complex-41, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.

