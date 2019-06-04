The rocket will be carrying NASA technology missions as well as 20 satellites from several institutions for the Department of Defense’s Space Test Program-2.
One of the technology payloads on board will be the Deep Space Atomic Clock project from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
"It will send a miniature version of an ultra-precise, mercury-ion atomic clock that is “orders of magnitude” more stable than the navigation clocks available today to space," reports the Orlando Sentinel.
Posted Jun 04 2019 07:00AM EDT
Parts of Central Florida are getting a new area code.
With the 407 area code running out of numbers, a new 689 area code will begin Tuesday.
The state Public Service Commission last year approved moving ahead with the new area code.
Posted Jun 04 2019 06:44AM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 06:49AM EDT
Police in Miami Springs are asking for the public's help finding an elderly man who went missing Sunday night.
Leonel Cruz, 82, was last seen by family members around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday at his home in the 300 block of Desoto Drive. He was reported missing on Monday morning.
Posted Jun 04 2019 06:13AM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 06:16AM EDT
The family of a 10-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a semi-truck on his way home from school will be offering a reward leading to the driver of the truck.
It's been 6 weeks since troopers say little Kevin Pope was hit and killed. The driver has still not been found.
Kevin's family hopes that by offering reward money, someone with information will come forward.