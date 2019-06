- SpaceX's next Falcon Heavy launch is set for later this month--and for the first time, it will be at night, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

NASA announced on Monday that they are aiming for Saturday, June 22, as their next launch date. Go-time is scheduled for 11:30 p.m. from complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The rocket will be carrying NASA technology missions as well as 20 satellites from several institutions for the Department of Defense’s Space Test Program-2.

One of the technology payloads on board will be the Deep Space Atomic Clock project from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

"It will send a miniature version of an ultra-precise, mercury-ion atomic clock that is “orders of magnitude” more stable than the navigation clocks available today to space," reports the Orlando Sentinel.