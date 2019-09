- Flagler County issued an evacuation order Monday morning ahead of Hurricane Dorian. People living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes within zones A, B and F and flood-prone areas were ordered to leave.

Some people went to the special medical needs shelter at Rymfire Elementary School located at 1425 Rymfire Drive in Palm Coast. It opened at 8 a.m. Monday. The general population/pets shelter will be located at Bunnell Elementary at 305 N. Palmetto. It is slated to open Monday once evacuation orders are issued.

Flagler County is under a Hurricane Watch and Coastal Flagler County is under a storm surge watch. Officials said they expect Flagler County to see tropical storm force conditions similar or worse than Hurricanes Matthew and Irma.

Some people still have not decided whether or not they will evacuate.

“If it’s a 5 and it’s getting close, for sure. We’re getting out of here. We have two kids so we’re not taking chances,” said Bob Triplett, who was still in Flagler Beach Monday morning.

Businesses were boarded up on Monday morning but some were still open to customers.

Officials are telling people in evacuation Zones A,B, and F, as well as those in low-lying areas or mobile homes to be prepared to evacuate Monday. If people plan on leaving town officials recommend they leave now and not wait for the evacuation order.

