A Brevard County alligator trapper talked about how he captured and put down an alligator that bit and injured a female swimmer on Saturday at the Fay Lake Wilderness Area.

“We first got there, it didn't take long, the alligator showed himself and the situation resolved itself pretty quick,” said the trapper, Frank Robb.

Dave Nygard was there when the woman was bitten. “We were hanging out about waist to chest deep in a lake and next thing you know a girl starts screaming and lucky a couple guys react and grab her,” he said, “several people grabbed towels and shirts and wrapped her side and leg and then they rushed her up here to the front.”