- So many tourists flock to Orlando each year to visit attractions like Walt Disney World, SeaWorld and Universal Studios that one could think that Orlando is the state capital over Tallahassee.

A new bill proposed by one Florida lawmaker wants to make that a real thing.

Senator Kevin Rader (D-Boca Raton) filed SB 492 on March 5 and included a request for the state's Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability to conduct a study about relocating the capital to Orlando.

According to the Orlando Business Journal, the bill wants the office to consider the following in their study:

Ease of travel to the state capital for the public

Total cost of travel to and from the state capital for members of the Legislature during interim committee weeks and legislative session

Relocating the State Captiol Building; the Supreme Court; the offices of the governor, lieutenant governor and the cabinet; as well as the the legislative branch of state government to Orlando

The associated costs of such relocation to the city

The economic impact of relocating the state capital on the city of Tallahassee, Leon County and the surrounding areas

Necessary changes to state law in order to relocate the state capital

A full report of the findings would need to be presented by December 15, 2020 if the bill passes.