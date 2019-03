- Orlando Police are searching for a shooter who shot at three people near an elementary school.

They say that three people were walking near Rosemont Elementary school on Saturday night when a car pulled up and someone inside started firing at them. One of the three, a 16-year-old boy, was hit. The other two were not injured.

The boy's mother however says that he is going to be okay. Police are still searching for the vehicle and any possible suspects.