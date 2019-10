- Volusia County sheriff's deputies on Friday arrested a man who is accused of trespassing onto the campus of a high school and even going into a classroom.

Deputies said Derek Marlow, 51, was in possession of a pocket knife and appeared to be intoxicated when he walked onto the Spruce Creek High School grounds and entered an unoccupied classroom.

Marlow, described by a deputy in an arrest reports as "homeless," was charged with trespassing on school grounds, campus disruption, and disorderly conduct.