Body cam video was released later in the night and captured the incident, including the deputy being dragged by the suspect's car for several hundred feet before falling to the ground right next to I-4.
The incident all started with the deputy pulling over Rudolph for a dark tint on his car.
Eventually, he became agitated when the deputy asked him if he had been smoking marijuana.
In the video, the deputy asked Rudolph to turn his car off, but he refused and became angry.
The video shows the deputy pulling out a gun and Rudolph fighting him, seemingly trying to grab the gun.
The video ends with the deputy on the ground and his body cam pointed toward the sky.
The sheriff's office says the deputy was released from the hospital and is recovering.
Posted Jun 29 2019 10:17PM EDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 10:20PM EDT
Chris Mueller and Tesho Akindele scored, Nani assisted on both goals and Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Saturday night.
Mueller opened the scoring for Orlando (6-8-3) in the 41st minute, settling Nani's pass and punching it between the goalkeeper and the near post. Nani slipped a pass between a pair of defenders to find Akindele in open space in the 66th minute. Akindele was under no pressure as he curled home a 25-yarder for his sixth goal of the season.
Columbus (5-11-2) has a six-game winless streak.
Posted Jun 29 2019 03:40PM EDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 04:18PM EDT
A man who reportedly drowned on Mosaic property near Fort Meade, Florida had been partially eaten by an alligator, investigators said.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of 45-year-old Michael Ford III.
RELATED: 12-foot alligator examined in connection with body found on Mosaic site
Posted Jun 29 2019 11:05AM EDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 11:07AM EDT
Fed up with the high taxes and regulation back home in New York, retired officer Thomas Maloney and his wife, real estate agent Theresa Hart, are looking to offload a home in Long Island — quickly.
“It’s been a thorn in my side for the past seven years,” Maloney said. Between regulations that favor tenants and rising city and state taxes, they say they’re “just not comfortable” being landlords in New York.
The Palm Beach County couple’s story reflects a growing mood among high earners from the Northeast that it’s time to cash in their real-estate chips in high-tax states and move to places like Florida, where the tax bites are less and it’s cheaper to buy and maintain a home.