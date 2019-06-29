< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Sheriff: Suspect who fled from traffic stop in custody; dragged deputy recovering
Posted Jun 29 2019 12:58PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 29 2019 11:19PM EDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 11:37PM EDT SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon that a suspect who fled during a traffic stop was taken in to custody.

Deputies identified the suspect as Rocky M. Rudolph Jr., of Apopka.

They say he was pulled over on Interstate 4, near County Road 46A in the Heathrow/Sanford area just after 9:30 a.m.

After several hours of searching, deputies located Rudolph and held a news conference.

Body cam video was released later in the night and captured the incident, including the deputy being dragged by the suspect's car for several hundred feet before falling to the ground right next to I-4.

The incident all started with the deputy pulling over Rudolph for a dark tint on his car.

Eventually, he became agitated when the deputy asked him if he had been smoking marijuana.

In the video, the deputy asked Rudolph to turn his car off, but he refused and became angry.

The video shows the deputy pulling out a gun and Rudolph fighting him, seemingly trying to grab the gun.

The video ends with the deputy on the ground and his body cam pointed toward the sky.

The sheriff's office says the deputy was released from the hospital and is recovering.

