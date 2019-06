- The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon that a suspect who fled during a traffic stop was taken in to custody.

Bob Kealing with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, identified as Rocky M. Rudolph Jr. of Apopka, was pulled over on Interstate 4 near County Road 46A in the Heathrow/Sanford area just after 9:30 a.m. The suspect then ran on foot.

WANTED SUSPECT: Identified as ROCKY M RUDOLPH JR of Apopka. Please Call 911 if you know is whereabouts or have information. pic.twitter.com/p6GOK3pH7z — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) June 29, 2019

The sheriff's office said Rudolph is considered dangerous.

He is described as a heavy build, black male with short hair, about 6-feet 2-inches tall.

"Due to an increased multi-agency law enforcement presence in the area, we encourage the community to avoid this particular area if possible," the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.