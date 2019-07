- An arrest has been made in a domestic violence case which authorities said was witnessed by patrons at a gas station in Bunnell, Florida.

People at the Old Country Store, on State Road 305, were shocked as they saw a man jump onto the hood of the car and pound on the windshield hard enough to break the glass. Surveillance video captured the moment Henry Germaine Brock grabbed a woman and threw her into the back seat of the car, before peeling out of the parking lot and leading police on a pursuit.

Brock, 29, was tracked down and arrested. He is now behind bars in Flagler County, charged with domestic aggravated battery, false imprisonment, felony criminal mischief, tampering with a witness, driving while license suspended, and fleeing and eluding.

Deputies said the victim in the backseat had a swollen eye, her feet were bleeding and bruised, and her face was covered in blood. Emergency medical services arrived at the scene, but the victim ultimately denied transportation to the hospital.

“This incident could have had a very different outcome,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I believe his intention was to kill his victim and had a witness not call us and our deputies not located them who knows what else may have happened. This is an extremely violent person who has been arrested multiple times. He needs to be locked-up for a very long time before he actually kills somebody.”

This is not Brock’s first encounter with law enforcement, according to Sheriff Staly. He has a lengthy criminal record in Flagler County, dating back to 2008, including charges of dating violence, battery, and domestic battery.

Brock is currently being held on a $30,500.00 bond.