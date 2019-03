- A Kissimmee senior living community wants to lift some of its homes off the ground to prevent future flooding.

The Good Samaritan Society – Kissimmee Village was hit hard by Hurricane Irma. A lot of people were forced to evacuate and the storm caused about $40 million in flooding damage.

Now, company officials are trying to make changes on the campus so that doesn’t happen again.

According to documents filed with the state, Good Samaritan is asking for state and federal funds to try and raise dozens of the apartment buildings on the property.

They say they want to put 87 on pylons so that if it floods again, the water will not reach those structures.

After Irma, nearby Shingle Creek, overflowed. The water got up to five feet in some places.