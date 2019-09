- A Senate special master has recommended reinstating suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, and the Senate will hold a special session starting Oct. 21 to consider the issue.

The recommendation by Special Master Dudley Goodlette was a blow to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who suspended Israel because of the sheriff’s handling of mass shootings at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

“At bottom, Sheriff Israel and the BSO (Broward Sheriff’s Office) are not blameless for the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas,” Goodlette, a former Republican lawmaker, wrote in part of his report, which was dated Tuesday. “I agree … that mistakes were made and areas should be improved. That said, the evidence offered has not demonstrated that Sheriff Israel should be removed from office based on this incident. While the governor has offered a plethora of criticism, he has not shown that Sheriff Israel’s policies, procedures or trainings on active shooter situations were inconsistent with Florida law enforcement standards.” ​​​​​​

Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, released the recommendation Wednesday and scheduled the special session for Oct. 21 to Oct. 25.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.