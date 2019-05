- Orange County sheriff's deputies will have extra security at Westridge Middle School, after some threats were made.

Deputies raced to Westridge Middle after they said a faculty member received disturbing text messages.

"First text message came in stating the violence in the school was going to happen the following day, so it was going to be done tomorrow [Wednesday,]" said Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesman Christian Marrero.

Ten minutes later, a second message was received.

"The faculty member received another text message saying the violence to the school was going to happen now."

That's when deputies used K-9s to look for any type of a threat.

"It was a methodical search and we rendered the school to be clear of any persons."

They say the texts came from the same phone number. While they haven't determined the threat to be credible, they continue to investigate and take precautions.

"We are gonna have extra deputies, extra man power at this school tomorrow."

Deputies are trying to determine who sent the threats. They plan to work with the school district to get information to parents.