SeaWorld and Busch Gardens offer free admission for preschoolers, ages 5 and under

- SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando on Wednesday announced that they will offer kids, ages 5 and younger, a free Preschool Card, valid for visits through December 31, 2019.

The card allows for unlimited admission to both SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando. Advance registration must be completed online and is only valid for children ages 5 or younger at the time of redemption at the park. Registration is required by January 27, 2019 and ticket redemption is by February 28, 2019.

In Tampa Bay, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island are also offering the PreSchool Card deal for a limited time.

To learn more and to register for the Preschool Card, Florida residents can visit SeaWorld Orlando's website or Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's website.



