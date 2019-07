- Deputies in southwest Florida are searching for a missing teen who may harm himself.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says that 15-year-old Garrett Dees is missing out of Lehigh Acres.

Garrett was last seen on Tuesday. He was wearing jeans and blue sneakers. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He stands at about five-feet, two-inches tall and weighs about 102 pounds.

Deputies say that Garrett is known to frequent the Lehigh Bowling Alley.

Garrett's family is reportedly concerned for his well-being, as there is reason he may harm himself.

If you see Garrett or know where he may be, please call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000. To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips can also be made on the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers website or the P3Tips app.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.