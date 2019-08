- The Martin County Sheriff's Office says that they are seeking information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Raven Goodson of Hobe Sound.

She was last seen on Wednesday at her home on Sandshoal Way. She was wearing black leggings and a black tank top when she left her residence on foot.

She is said to be about five-feet, one-inch tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has long dark brown hair, blue eyes, and sometimes goes by the name of Raven Seehof.

If you have any information about where Raven may be, please contact Detective Faison of the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 772-220-7170.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.