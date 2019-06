- Deputies in northern Florida are searching for a missing 15-year-old.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says that they are searching for 15-year-old Robert Daniel McGee. He left his parent's home in Keystone Heights on June 2nd after argument. He has been seen in the area with over juveniles as recently as last week.

They believe that Robert is staying with friends and that he is not endangered, but contact must be made with him to ensure his well-being and safe return home.

Any information on where Robert should be communicated to Detective Fryer at 904-264-6512.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.