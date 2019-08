- UPDATE: Jose Vega has been found in good condition. He was spotted on Pearl Tree Road sleeping in someone's driveway.

Deputies are searching for a missing elderly man who is suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office tweeted that they are searching for 75-year-old Jose Vega. He was last seen Wednesday around 8 p.m. at his home on Algonquin Avenue in Deltona.

They said that Jose deals with Alzheimer's disease.

He is reportedly wearing a grey shirt and blue pants.

