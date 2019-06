- Deputies in south Florida are searching for a missing teen who left home.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says that 14-year-old Austin Bruin is missing. He was last seen leaving his residence on Lakeshore Circle after an argument with his mother on Tuesday. He was wearing a gray Nike t-shirt, gray sweat pants, and red tennis shoes.

They say that Austin is about five-feet, nine-inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has short brownish hair, tan skin, freckles, and a thin build.

If you have any information on where Austin may be, please call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-2101.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.