- An elderly man who was last seen at a Florida retirement home is missing

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says that 69-year-old Alvin James Crossman is missing.

They say that he was last seen early Saturday morning at the Westpointe Retirement Community located in the 5100th block of Northpointe Parkway.

If you have any information on where Alvin may be, please call 850-436-9620.

