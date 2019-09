- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says that 12-year-old Kardyaire Jamel Holmes is missing.

They say that Kardyaire was last seen walking around 2:30 a.m. in the 2100th block of West Blount Street.

Kardyaire reportedly has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black Nike slides.

If you have information about Kardyaire's whereabouts, please call the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9620.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.