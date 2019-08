- A Florida fire official says his department is ramping up its search for two firefighters who've been missing since going boating in the Atlantic Ocean last week.

RELATED: Bag belonging to missing boater found off Florida coast

Jacksonville Interim Fire Chief Keith Powers said the agency needs as "many boats as we can get" to assemble Tuesday morning as the search for Brian McCluney and Justin Walker continues. The men set out in their 24-foot (7.3-meter) boat from Port Canaveral last Friday.

"The pilot says they plan to refuel every four hours in St. Augustine as they search for Justin Walker and Brian McCluney," Fox 35's Amanda McKenzie reports. "Justin's wife Natasha says she believes the supplies recovered so far are the breadcrumbs that will lead them to the two firefighters."

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies have been searching a wide area of ocean between Cape Canaveral and Jacksonville. On Monday, crews found McCluney's fishing tackle bag some 50 miles (80 kilometers) off St. Augustine.

McCluney works for the Jacksonville department while Walker is a master technician for the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in Virginia.