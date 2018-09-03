Search for suspect who ran into pond near Top Golf continues

- The search for a person who ran from Orange County deputies and jumped into a pond is picking up again Monday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office Dive Team Unit will resume the search for that suspect on Monday morning, picking up where they left off on Sunday night.

Deputies spent all day Sunday searching the water for that suspect who they say ran into the lake while trying to flee and never came back. Now, they think he may have drowned.

Investigators say this all started around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning when deputies spotted a suspicious car near the woods behind Top Golf off of Universal Boulevard. They say that two men were in the car and it smelled like drugs.

Police say that one man was arrested, but a 38-year-old passenger ran. They say the suspect went into the lake and even though they pleaded with him to come back to shore, he never did.

Now, deputies are investigating it as a possible drowning. So far, they have not found anything.