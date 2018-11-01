Search for suspect who ran from crashed stolen car

- Authorities in Volusia County are searching for a suspect who ran from a crash involving a stolen car.

That crash happened at Emory L. Bennett Veterans Memorial Park, 1365 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, in Orange City. Investigators said the crash followed a police pursuit which started around 2 p.m. on Thursday, when officers began following the stolen car as it exited Interstate 4. Two men in the car fled into some nearby woods. A K-9 assisted in the capture of one suspect, but the second suspect remains at-large.

"It is extremely thick. There is a concrete path that goes through there," said Lt. Jason Sampsell with the Orange City Police Department. "However, obviously, the suspects aren't going to take the path. They're going back in the dark stuff, where they can hide."

No other details were immediately released.