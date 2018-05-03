Search for hit-and-run driver after body found on I-4

- Troopers are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian along Interstate 4, though they don’t have much to go on.

According to FHP, the crash happened sometime over the last 24 hours along I-4’s westbound lanes, west of U.S. Highway 98 in Lakeland. This morning, a passing truck driver noticed the body of a white male in the shoulder on the north side of the highway.

The victim was later identified as 22-year-old Mckenzie J. Messick of Plant City.

Troopers say the suspect vehicle may have front-end damage, specifically to the front headlight or turn signal. Evidence found at the scene suggests the vehicle may have been made by General Motors.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FHP by calling *FHP (*347), 813-558-1800, or Crime Stoppers.