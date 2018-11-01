Search continues for suspects in kidnapping, car thefts

- The Holly Hill Police Chief says he still wants to track down two men after a baby was kidnapped on Wednesday but later returned to her mother.

Holly Hill Police on Thursday released video of one of the suspect's in an orange shirt. They say he stole a GMC Yukon from a wrecker service lot, shortly before a baby was kidnapped by another suspect, who took off in a white Lancer. Workers at Arrow Wrecker called 911.

"This lady was in our office, to do business in our office. She needed to be back to the truck to get a photo ID, that's when she found out that the car and the child in the car seat strapped in was gone," a caller told the 911 operator.

"Ok, this lady's baby was stolen. It is a kidnapping?" the dispatcher asked. "Yes ma'am," the caller replied.

Police arrested the child's babysitter, Sarah Ordonez, and another woman, Jade Zatalava, for kidnapping. Police said the two women were at the tow yard with two men. While Ordonez was in the office, investigators say the other three took off in two different vehicles -- one car contained a nearly six-month-old baby girl.

Zatalava on Thursday appeared before a judge and was held on no bond, but Ordonez bonded out.

Police recovered the vehicles and the baby was safely returned to her mother. Investigators said they are still trying to find out what the babysitter was trying to do.

Anyone with information on the two men should call the Holly Hill Police Dept.