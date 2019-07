- The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help from the public to locate a missing teenager.

They say that 16-year-old Alexis Dudash went missing a year ago on July 10th. She was last seen at her home in Chuluota. Authorities believe that she may frequent areas throughout Orange County.

Alexis is reportedly five-feet, ten-inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She has dimples.

They believe that Alexis may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information about Alexis is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 1-407-665-6650.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.