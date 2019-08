- Family and friends are desperately trying to find two missing boaters in Brevard County.

The two men, identified as Justin Walker and Brian McCluney, left from a boat ramp in Port Canaveral on Friday. They were in a 22-foot center console Robalo and heading towards the '8A' reef. They have not been heard from since. Both men are firefighters.

Since the boaters went missing, the Coast Guard has searched from Port Canaveral to Charleston, South Carolina, covering nearly 20,000 square miles so far. Unfortunately, they have yet to find the two men on board.

Coast Guard spokesman Luke Clayton said they're doing everything they could to bring the pair home safe.

“We're coordinating with global partners to try and expand the search as much as possible and cover as much ground as we can. We're searching from the Port Canaveral area, all the way up until north of Jacksonville and approximately 70-80 miles offshore,” he said.

Their families are now desperate for their return. However, they remain optimistic.

Natasha Walker is holding out hope that her husband and his friend will make it home. "He is a fighter. Him and his friend are strong. They are survivors. They are in shape. They will make this."

Family says that Walker and McCluney were taking the boat out for one last time before selling it. Walker is from Fairfax, Virginia, and McCluney is from Jacksonville.

If you have seen the boat or anything that might help crews find these men, call the Coast Guard's Jacksonville Office.