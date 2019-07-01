< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Scott Nelson sentencing phase enters Day 2 ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Should convicted killer Scott Nelson live or die? The defense spent Tuesday making its case to spare life. Last week, a jury found Nelson guilty in the murder of Winter Park house manager and caregiver Jennifer Lynn Fulford.</p><p>On Tuesday, Nelson's brother took the stand, testifying about their childhood. Scott Nelson's childhood was detailed in depth for his defense. His other brother, James, video-conferenced into court, talking about their mother's mental illness, Scott's substance abuse problems and years of childhood abuse by their father.</p><p>"It ranged from slapping and pushing to where I was hit with a 2x4 on more than one occasion," said Scott Nelson's brother, James Nelson. James Nelson spent nearly three hours detailing a childhood of horrors.</p><p>"He would throw hammers at people. By people, I mean we children, his children."</p><p>The state objected several times, leading to this outburst by Scott Nelson.</p><p>"I object, your Honor."</p><p>"Mr. Nelson you have an attorney who makes objections. You understand, sir? You're not permitted to make objections."</p><p>"I object to all these interruptions," said Nelson.</p><p>Scott Nelson later stayed silent as his cousin and childhood friend took the stand. Then a neuropsychologist told the jury Nelson scored poorly on brain testing, including memory and executive function.</p><p>"It's my opinion it's a storm of factors that likely caused this," said neuropsychologist Dr. Robert Ouaou.</p><p>Those factors, he said, include Scott Nelson's head injuries from falls, head banging and car accidents over the years, heavy alcohol and cocaine abuse, his family history of disease and mental illness and trauma.</p><p>Another neurologist also said Nelson's medical problems may be a result of silent strokes over the years, and all this could cause "impulsiveness, loss of appreciation of right or wrong or impaired, planning."</p><p>The neurologists also testified that a lot of these issues were self-reported by Nelson and that they didn't have medical or school records to back it up. The defense will continue to make its case in court Wednesday morning. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402445" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/controversial-plan-to-expand-brevard-county-landfill" title="Controversial plan to expand Brevard County landfill" data-articleId="415970245" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Controversial_plan_to_expand_Brevard_lan_0_7467214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Controversial_plan_to_expand_Brevard_lan_0_7467214_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Controversial_plan_to_expand_Brevard_lan_0_7467214_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Controversial_plan_to_expand_Brevard_lan_0_7467214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Controversial_plan_to_expand_Brevard_lan_0_7467214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Controversial plan to expand Brevard County landfill</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Michael Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 07:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A heaping pile of trash could double in size in Brevard County. The county says it needs to raise a landfill by four stories. Some neighbors are telling officials, "no thank you."</p><p>The county needs the city of Melbourne to ok the plan. If the city doesn't go for it, the county will have to get creative. Right now, a lot of the landfill is obstructed by the tree-line. Neighbors like that. But if this proposal goes through, the landfill will be well above the trees. And several streets will be in the shadow of the dump.</p><p>Melbourne City zoning regulations say next year- when the trash pile gets 40 feet tall- the landfill on Sarno Road will close. But the county wants those regulations changed. The department is asking the City for 41 more feet.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/suspect-believed-to-be-tied-to-2-carjackings-arrested" title="Suspect believed to be tied to 2 carjackings arrested" data-articleId="415967692" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Suspect_in_2_carjackings_arrested_0_7466848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Suspect_in_2_carjackings_arrested_0_7466848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Suspect_in_2_carjackings_arrested_0_7466848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Suspect_in_2_carjackings_arrested_0_7466848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Suspect_in_2_carjackings_arrested_0_7466848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect believed to be tied to 2 carjackings arrested</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 07:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities in Orange and Seminole counties say a suspect in two separate carjacking incidents has been arrested.</p><p>Brandon Dontae Washington, 28, is charged with carjacking, kidnapping and grand theft. He was arrested a day after the alleged incidents in Seminole County, where he is being held in police custody.</p><p>Just before 6 p.m. on Monday, Orange County sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of Granada Drive and Roxbury Road in the Fairview Shores area, to a report of a carjacking. A victim told deputies her car was bumped by another car. When the victim got out of her car to survey the damage, she said the suspect forced her back into the car, but as he started to drive, she escaped. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/mount-dora-police-chief-fired-after-investigation" title="Mount Dora police chief fired after investigation" data-articleId="415959013" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Mount_Dora_police_chief_fired_after_inve_0_7467358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Mount_Dora_police_chief_fired_after_inve_0_7467358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Mount_Dora_police_chief_fired_after_inve_0_7467358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Mount_Dora_police_chief_fired_after_inve_0_7467358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Mount_Dora_police_chief_fired_after_inve_0_7467358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mount Dora police chief fired after investigation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 07:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The City of Mount Dora has fire its police chief, relieved from his position after a months-long investigation. The </p><p>Former chief John O'Grady was suspended back in April after an internal complaint was filed following comments he allegedly made during a fund-raising golf tournament. </p><p>"The investigation concluded that there was overwhelming evidence of a department fraught with distrust and a lack of respect for O'Grady's leadership," said city spokesperson Lisa McDonald in a news release. "It also concluded that O'Grady engaged in behavior unbecoming of a city of Mount Dora employee."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 