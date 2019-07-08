Investigators are still searching for the driver behind a fatal hit-and-run over Fourth of July weekend.

Among the shattered glass, a memorial is set up at south Orange Blossom Trail and 41st Street for two men killed in two separate crashes. One of these was a hit-and-run crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a black Lexus came speeding down the street on July 4th, hitting three good Samaritans and killing one. The three victims were just trying to help a pedestrian who was hit by a different car.