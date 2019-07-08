A tropical depression could form over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports.
The system, which has an 80 percent chance of development, could produce heavy rainfall along portions of the central and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast. Lots of rain is expected for Florida through Wednesday.
Fox 35 meteorologist Jayme King says that all indications as of now point towards the low pressure system spinning up and moving west, away from Florida. It will move through the Gulf between Thursday and Saturday. High pressure east of Florida should keep it west of the state.