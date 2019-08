- A school bus with 23 children on board was involved in a crash Monday morning in Orange County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pick-up truck was traveling southbound on Dean Road in Orange County. A school bus from Arbor Ridge Elementary was traveling ahead of the pick-up but in the same direction. There were 23 children on board.

They said that the school bus began to turn onto Winder Road when the pick-up truck failed to slow down and struck the rear of the school bus.

Three people on the bus suffered minor injuries. However, nobody was transported. The driver of the pick-up was ticketed for careless driving.

