- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday for a new hotel in Daytona Beach, which pays homage to area's rich stock car racing history.

The newly-built boutique hotel, named The Daytona, has design elements and displays that pay homage to Daytona’s iconic racing history. Among vintage show cars found at the property are: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s "Last Ride" – a No. 88 Axalta Chevy SS; Sir Malcolm Campbell’s "Bluebird;" Hurley Haywood’s Tangerine No. 59 Brumos Racing Porsche 911 S - the first Porsche 911 to secure an IMSA GT Championship; and the Ford Ecoboost that set the world lap record at the Daytona International Speedway in 2013.

"When you come in here, the elements of surprise everywhere. From the moment you arrive to our lower lobby, at the second floor where you can experience off the elevator, you see Dale Jr.'s last ride," said the hotel's general manager, Michael Melendez.

The hotel is located at 1870 Victory Circle, in Daytona Beach.