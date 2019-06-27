< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story415152828" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415152828" data-article-version="1.0">Ribbon-cutting held for The Daytona boutique hotel</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-415152828" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Ribbon-cutting held for The Daytona boutique hotel&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/ribbon-cutting-held-for-the-daytona-boutique-hotel" data-title="Ribbon-cutting held for The Daytona boutique hotel" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/ribbon-cutting-held-for-the-daytona-boutique-hotel" addthis:title="Ribbon-cutting held for The Daytona boutique hotel">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415152828");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415152828-0">17 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415152828-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel17_1561679966372_7452146_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415152828-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel17_1561679966372_7452146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415152828-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The-Daytona-boutique-hotel17_1561679966372.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel16_1561679965219_7452145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415152828-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The-Daytona-boutique-hotel16_1561679965219.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel14_1561679962155_7452143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415152828-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The-Daytona-boutique-hotel14_1561679962155.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel15_1561679962789_7452144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415152828-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The-Daytona-boutique-hotel15_1561679962789.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel13_1561679960065_7452142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415152828-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The-Daytona-boutique-hotel13_1561679960065.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel12_1561679959615_7452141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415152828-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The-Daytona-boutique-hotel12_1561679959615.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel11_1561679957848_7452140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415152828-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The-Daytona-boutique-hotel11_1561679957848.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel10_1561679957308_7452139_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415152828-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The-Daytona-boutique-hotel10_1561679957308.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel9_1561679955412_7452138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415152828-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The-Daytona-boutique-hotel9_1561679955412.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel8_1561679954887_7452137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415152828-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The-Daytona-boutique-hotel8_1561679954887.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel7_1561679952598_7452136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415152828-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The-Daytona-boutique-hotel7_1561679952598.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel6_1561679952463_7452135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415152828-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The-Daytona-boutique-hotel6_1561679952463.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel5_1561679949880_7452134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415152828-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The-Daytona-boutique-hotel5_1561679949880.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel3_1561679948997_7452133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415152828-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The-Daytona-boutique-hotel3_1561679948997.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel1_1561679946096_7452131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415152828-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The-Daytona-boutique-hotel1_1561679946096.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel2_1561679946109_7452132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415152828-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The-Daytona-boutique-hotel2_1561679946109.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:01PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday for a new hotel in Daytona Beach, which pays homage to area's rich stock car racing history.</p> <p>The newly-built boutique hotel, named The Daytona, has design elements and displays that pay homage to Daytona’s iconic racing history. Among vintage show cars found at the property are: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s "Last Ride" – a No. 88 Axalta Chevy SS; Sir Malcolm Campbell’s "Bluebird;" Hurley Haywood’s Tangerine No. 59 Brumos Racing Porsche 911 S - the first Porsche 911 to secure an IMSA GT Championship; and the Ford Ecoboost that set the world lap record at the Daytona International Speedway in 2013.</p> <p>"When you come in here, the elements of surprise everywhere. below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story415152828 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-415152828",i="relatedHeadlines-415152828",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8286_" > class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402445" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/garage-apartments-presented-as-affordable-housing-solution" title="Garage apartments presented as affordable housing solution" data-articleId="415153321" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Garage_apartments_presented_as_affordabl_0_7452212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Garage_apartments_presented_as_affordabl_0_7452212_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Garage_apartments_presented_as_affordabl_0_7452212_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Garage_apartments_presented_as_affordabl_0_7452212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Garage_apartments_presented_as_affordabl_0_7452212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Garage apartments presented as affordable housing solution</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orange County is looking to residents to help solve the affordable housing shortage.</p><p>Garage apartments, as a means of increasing the affordable housing stock, is what county leaders are considering as part of Mayor Jerry Deming's Housing For All solutions.</p><p>"We need to do something about this challenge and this is the mechanism to get us there," said Alberto Vargas, Orange County Planning Manager.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/state-seeks-death-for-man-accused-of-killing-baby" title="State seeks death for man accused of killing baby" data-articleId="415147839" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/State_seeks_death_for_man_accused_of_kil_0_7452078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/State_seeks_death_for_man_accused_of_kil_0_7452078_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/State_seeks_death_for_man_accused_of_kil_0_7452078_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/State_seeks_death_for_man_accused_of_kil_0_7452078_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/State_seeks_death_for_man_accused_of_kil_0_7452078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>State seeks death for man accused of killing baby</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 07:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man accused of killing his own baby will face the death penalty.</p><p>Authorities arrested 23-year-old Caleb Scott earlier this month in Ormond Beach. He was later indicted on first-degree murder charges. According to the State Attorney's Office, Scott's five-month-old boy had bruises on his face, arms and torso, as well as possible cigarette burns to his ear. </p><p>"This child was murdered and suffered greatly, during the course of the abuse at the hands of the defendant," said R.J. Larizza, state attorney for the 7th Judicial Circuit. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/scott-nelson-testifies-in-his-own-murder-trial" title="Scott Nelson testifies in his own murder trial" data-articleId="415128687" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Scott_Nelson_testifies_in_his_murder_tri_0_7451613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Scott_Nelson_testifies_in_his_murder_tri_0_7451613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Scott_Nelson_testifies_in_his_murder_tri_0_7451613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Scott_Nelson_testifies_in_his_murder_tri_0_7451613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Scott_Nelson_testifies_in_his_murder_tri_0_7451613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Scott Nelson testifies in his own murder trial</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 05:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man accused of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park caregiver and house manager took the stand in his own murder trial on Thursday.</p><p>Scott Edward Nelson, 55, has admitted to killing Jennifer Fulford, 56, of Altamonte Springs; however, he said it was never his intent to take her life. During his testimony, he put the blame on his federal probation officer, who was assigned to him following his release from federal prison in 2017.</p><p>"[I] was starving to death on the streets of Winter Park, one of the richest towns in Florida. She has been charged with manslaughter in the death of her fetus. (Photo Credit: Jefferson County Jail)" title="MARSHAE JONES THUMB_1561665299505.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman shot in stomach during fight charged in death of unborn baby while shooter goes free</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ribbon-cutting-held-for-the-daytona-boutique-hotel" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel17_1561679966372_7452146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel17_1561679966372_7452146_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel17_1561679966372_7452146_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel17_1561679966372_7452146_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/The-Daytona-boutique-hotel17_1561679966372_7452146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ribbon-cutting held for The Daytona boutique hotel</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/state-seeks-death-for-man-accused-of-killing-baby" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/caleb-scott-death-penalty_1561678155369_7452113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/caleb-scott-death-penalty_1561678155369_7452113_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/caleb-scott-death-penalty_1561678155369_7452113_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/caleb-scott-death-penalty_1561678155369_7452113_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/caleb-scott-death-penalty_1561678155369_7452113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State seeks death for man accused of killing baby</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/scott-nelson-testifies-in-his-own-murder-trial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/scott-nelson-murder-trial_1561672019521_7451652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/scott-nelson-murder-trial_1561672019521_7451652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/scott-nelson-murder-trial_1561672019521_7451652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/scott-nelson-murder-trial_1561672019521_7451652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/scott-nelson-murder-trial_1561672019521_7451652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Scott Nelson testifies in his own murder trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/couple-marks-60th-anniversary-with-special-photo-shoot-by-granddaughter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Abigail%20Gingerale%20Photography_60%20year%20anniversary%201_062719_1561669043014.jpg_7451291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Abigail%20Gingerale%20Photography_60%20year%20anniversary%201_062719_1561669043014.jpg_7451291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Abigail%20Gingerale%20Photography_60%20year%20anniversary%201_062719_1561669043014.jpg_7451291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Abigail%20Gingerale%20Photography_60%20year%20anniversary%201_062719_1561669043014.jpg_7451291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Abigail%20Gingerale%20Photography_60%20year%20anniversary%201_062719_1561669043014.jpg_7451291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Abigail&#x20;Gingerale&#x20;Photography" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple marks 60th anniversary with special photo shoot by granddaughter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/woman-shot-in-stomach-during-fight-charged-in-death-of-unborn-baby-while-shooter-goes-free" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marshae&#x20;Jones&#x2c;&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Birmingham&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;indicted&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;Jefferson&#x20;County&#x20;grand&#x20;jury&#x20;and&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;taken&#x20;into&#x20;custody&#x20;Wednesday&#x2e;&#x20;She&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;charged&#x20;with&#x20;manslaughter&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;death&#x20;of&#x20;her&#x20;fetus&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Jefferson&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman shot in stomach during fight charged in death of unborn baby while 