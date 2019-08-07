Enzo served with the department from 2008 to 2013 alongside handler Officer Mike Cieslak after which he retired.
K-9 Enzo spent his remaining years with Officer Cieslak’s family until Enzo passed away.
"K-9 Enzo left a lasting impression on our entire agency, and he will be greatly missed.
The department said that Enzo would've been 13-years-old this month.
"Thank you, Enzo, for all that you did to help keep Clearwater safe during your watch."
Floridians continue hanging up on traditional phone service.
With cell phones in hand --- or in their back pockets --- and access to broadband technology, hundreds of thousands of Florida residents and businesses stopped using landline phones in 2018, a new state report on the telecommunications industry shows.
The trend of cutting phone cords has been happening for years. Nevertheless, the report includes numbers that illustrate the extent of the shift: For example, traditional wirelines declined in the state from about 2.5 million in December 2017 to 1.9 million in December 2018. They dropped by 1.9 million, or about half, from 2014 to 2018.
25 children got to go to Walt Disney World for the first time thanks to the Cocoa Police Department.
The Cocoa Police Department said that on Tuesday, some of their officers and staff took 25 children to Walt Disney World.
The kids on the bus said that this was their first time going to Walt Disney World. The kids selected to go on the trip were selected through by their school's principals and teachers.
A Florida sheriff is responding to mass shootings by offering advanced firearms training to concealed weapons permit holders.
Holmes County Sheriff John Tate's statement says he hopes a mass shooting doesn't happen in his Florida Panhandle jurisdiction, but he wants permit holders to be prepared to be "a good guy with a gun."
The Northwest Florida Daily News reports that the courses will involve shooting scenarios as well as mental and physical training.