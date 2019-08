- The Clearwater Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own beloved K-9's.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired Clearwater Police Department K-9 Enzo," the department wrote on Facebook.

Enzo served with the department from 2008 to 2013 alongside handler Officer Mike Cieslak after which he retired.

K-9 Enzo spent his remaining years with Officer Cieslak’s family until Enzo passed away.

"K-9 Enzo left a lasting impression on our entire agency, and he will be greatly missed.

The department said that Enzo would've been 13-years-old this month.

"Thank you, Enzo, for all that you did to help keep Clearwater safe during your watch."