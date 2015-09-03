< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Researchers to look for more graves at Florida reform school
Posted Jul 14 2019 02:22PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418101034-409578077"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418101034-409578077" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 02:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418101034" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - University of South Florida researchers are returning to a former reform school where they unearthed the remains of 55 people to determine if there are more graves on the massive site.</p><p>Forensic anthropologist Dr. Erin Kimmerle will lead the initial two-week project starting Monday to determine if 27 anomalies found on the site are likely to be more graves at the Marianna reform school that had a history of horrific abuse.</p><p>A contractor using ground-penetrating radar discovered the anomalies earlier this year and notified the state that they could be graves.</p><p>Kimmerle said there could be other explanations, such as buried garbage, animals, or simply tree root balls. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Police_searching_for_suspects_0_7522042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Police_searching_for_suspects_0_7522042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Police_searching_for_suspects_0_7522042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Police_searching_for_suspects_0_7522042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Police_searching_for_suspects_0_7522042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>16-year-old charged with killing Florida teen over $120 in weed</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 02:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sheriff's deputies have charged a 16-year-old Florida teen with killing a 17-year-old over $120 worth of marijuana.</p><p>Flagler County Sheriff's officials say the teens arranged the meet-up to exchange the drugs on Snapchat. The two met Friday night and the suspect fatally shot Elijah Risvan.</p><p>Sheriff Rick Staly called it a "planned and deliberate murder."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/deputies-in-florida-search-for-missing-16-year-old-girl" title="Deputies in Florida search for missing 16-year-old girl" data-articleId="418096264" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Lyndsey%C2%A0Faith%20Mockerman%20Hunt_1563124845340.png_7522154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Lyndsey%C2%A0Faith%20Mockerman%20Hunt_1563124845340.png_7522154_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Lyndsey%C2%A0Faith%20Mockerman%20Hunt_1563124845340.png_7522154_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Lyndsey%C2%A0Faith%20Mockerman%20Hunt_1563124845340.png_7522154_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Lyndsey%C2%A0Faith%20Mockerman%20Hunt_1563124845340.png_7522154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies in Florida search for missing 16-year-old girl</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 01:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 01:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies in Citrus County are searching for a teen who was last seen on Wednesday.</p><p>The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says that 16-year-old Lyndsey Faith Mockerman-Hunt is missing. </p><p>They say that Lyndsey may be in the area of Inverness or Lecanto. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a gray hoodie when she ran away from a residence in Hernando on Wednesday. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/16-year-old-girl-on-boogie-board-bitten-by-shark-in-florida" title="16-year-old girl on boogie board bitten by shark in Florida" data-articleId="418094761" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(file)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>16-year-old girl on boogie board bitten by shark in Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 01:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 01:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a teenage girl has been bitten by a shark while vacationing in Florida.</p><p>Nassau County Sheriff's officials say the 16-year-old girl was boogie boarding outside her hotel in Amelia Island on Friday morning when she was bitten. The Florida Times-Union reports she had bite marks on her heel and ankle. Featured Videos weed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-at-ucf-apartment-complex-faces-sexual-battery-charges"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/jamie%20polanco_1563118769739.png_7522219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="jamie polanco_1563118769739.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man arrested at UCF apartment complex, faces sexual battery charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deland-police-investigating-murder-of-60-year-old-man"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/VOLUSIA-COUNTY-generic_1440726591043_132633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="VOLUSIA-COUNTY--graphic-map-gfx-generic.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>DeLand police investigating murder of 60-year-old man</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/barry-expected-to-lose-storm-status-sunday-torrential-amounts-of-rain-expected"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/tropical%20storm%20barry%20225pm%20071419_1563128775729.png_7522187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="tropical storm barry id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/16-year-old-charged-with-killing-florida-teen-over-120-in-weed" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/flagler%20county%20sheriff%20rick%20staly_1563128336825.png_7522185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/flagler%20county%20sheriff%20rick%20staly_1563128336825.png_7522185_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/flagler%20county%20sheriff%20rick%20staly_1563128336825.png_7522185_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/flagler%20county%20sheriff%20rick%20staly_1563128336825.png_7522185_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/flagler%20county%20sheriff%20rick%20staly_1563128336825.png_7522185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>16-year-old charged with killing Florida teen over $120 in weed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/american-airlines-extends-boeing-plane-flight-cancellations-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Image&#x20;via&#x20;FOX&#x20;News" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>American Airlines extends Boeing plane flight cancellations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/stanek-starts-for-rays-at-orioles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Stanek starts for Rays at Orioles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/mlb/rays-hit-6-hrs-beat-orioles-12-4-after-losing-opener-2-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rays hit 6 HRs, beat Orioles 12-4 after losing opener 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/mlb/pham-lowe-hrs-help-rays-and-chirinos-beat-orioles-16-4" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pham, Lowe HRs help Rays and Chirinos beat Orioles 16-4</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i 