- It's official: Orlando rocks!



According to a new report from Livability.com, The City Beautiful ranks No. 17 on the 2019 Top 100 Best Places to Live list out of over 1,000 cities considered.

The results are from more than 1,000 millenials nationwide who were surveyed on everything from economics to housing to health care.

When asked what matters most when deciding where to live, the #1 answer by a landslide was affordability. The report found that no city in the Top 100 Best Places to Live has a median home value above $250,000.

Tampa came in at No. 12.

Several other Florida cities cracked the top 100, including:

Clearwater (43)

Tallahassee (54

West Palm Beach (80)

Gainesville (92)

Jacksonville (94)

In case you're curious, the best place to live in the U.S.: Boise, Idaho.

You can read the entire report HERE.