- At least 49 people have been killed and at least 20 more are seriously wounded after a mass shooting attack at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Police in New Zealand have at least four suspects in custody, three men and one woman, as they continue to investigate the deadly shootings. Authorities have charged one of them with murder.

"This is one of New Zealand's darkest days," said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

A gunman opened fire inside two mosques in Christchurch, killing dozens of worshipers as they attended prayer service on Friday afternoon.

Investigators say a man dressed in all black entered one of the mosques and began firing.

"Some people had blood on their body. Some people were limping. At that moment, I realized it was really serious," one witness said.

More shots were fired at a second mosque.

A witness reported hearing five gun shots. Police say an improvised explosive device was found at the scene.

One of the arrested suspects is an Australian citizen.

According to the Associated Press, a man who claimed responsibility, left a 74 page anti-immigrant manifesto explaining his actions and that he considered it a terrorist attack. The New Zealand Herald reports that one suspect also live-streamed the attack in a 17-minute video posted to Facebook.

This is reportedly the deadliest shooting in New Zealand's history.