<article> <section id="story417854045" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417854045" data-article-version="1.0">Report: 55 migrant children separated from parents at Florida detention center</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417854045" data-article-version="1.0">Report: 55 migrant children separated from parents at Florida detention center</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-417854045" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Report: 55 migrant children separated from parents at Florida detention center&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/report-55-migrant-children-separated-from-parents-at-florida-detention-center" data-title="Report: 55 migrant children separated from parents at Florida detention center" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/report-55-migrant-children-separated-from-parents-at-florida-detention-center" addthis:title="Report: 55 migrant children separated from parents at Florida detention center"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417854045.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417854045");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417854045-342155863"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417854045-342155863" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/22/immigrant-center-Homestead_1529705843989_5692474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/report-55-migrant-children-separated-from-parents-at-florida-detention-center">Ana Ceballos, News Service of Florida </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> (NSF)</strong> - A congressional report released Friday shows at least 55 migrant children separated from their parents by President Donald Trump’s administration in 2018 were sent to the privately run Homestead detention center for unaccompanied immigrant youth.</p> <p>One of the children was a 13-year-old boy from Guatemala, who illegally crossed the Arizona border with his father in June 2018. The boy was separated from his parent for more than a month, according to the report released by the Democratic-led U.S. House Oversight Committee.</p> <p>The report is based on data the House committee obtained from the Trump administration, after issuing subpoenas to force federal officials to turn over documents related to the now-defunct policy of separating migrant children from their families at the southern U.S. border.</p> <p>The documentation is “woefully inadequate in terms of the volume of information and the number of separated children who remain unaccounted for,” the report’s authors noted.</p> <p>The report is based on data from at least 2,648 children who were separated from their parents between April 2018 and June 2018. It does not include information about more than 700 additional children who were separated from their families since then, the report noted.</p> <p>From the information gathered, the report shows at least 18 infants and toddlers under the age of 2 were taken away from their parents at the border and kept apart for 20 days to six months.</p> <p>The report, requested by Congressman Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat who is chairman of the committee, harshly criticized Trump’s “zero tolerance policy,” initiated in 2018, which referred all individuals who illegally crossed the border into the country to the U.S. Department of Justice for prosecution.</p> <p>Adults were sent to the custody of federal immigration authorities and placed in detention facilities. Migrant children were taken into the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which is charged with operating detention centers for migrant children and with the family reunification process.</p> <p>“The Trump administration’s child separations were more harmful, traumatic and chaotic than previously known,” the report reads.</p> <p>After being separated from their parents, at least 679 migrant children were kept in the custody of the federal government for 46 to 75 days, according to the report. More than 25 children were held for more than a year, the report found.</p> <p>“The height of child separations at the southern border occurred between April and June 2018,” the report says, which called the policy a “deliberate, unnecessary, and cruel choice” by Trump and his administration.</p> <p>The circumstances of the 55 children who were sent to the Homestead facility are unclear. The case of the 13-year-old Guatemalan boy who was separated from his father a day after they were taken into custody is the only one highlighted in the report.</p> <p>“The father was moved to three different ICE detention facilities before being reunited with his son more than a month after they were separated,” the report said.</p> <p>HHS officials have long maintained that family separations are not “driving the continuing operation of Homestead.”</p> <p>“In addition, no children at Homestead are there due to [Trump’s] Zero Tolerance Policy,” officials said in a June 26 advisory that provided the latest information on the facility, operated by Comprehensive Health Services.</p> <p>Federal officials said that more than 12,060 teens have been sheltered at the Homestead facility since it began housing migrant children in March 2018. More than 9,800 of the teenagers have been paired with a “suitable sponsor,” officials said.</p> <p>The facility --- like others housing migrant children --- has become a flashpoint for Florida Democrats, including members of Congress who have repeatedly toured, or attempted to visit, what the report refers to as an “emergency influx shelter.”</p> <p>Several Democratic presidential candidates made a point of visiting the shelter while they were in nearby Miami for a debate last month.</p> <p>U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat who chairs the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, is scheduled to lead an “oversight visit” of the facility on Monday. Florida U.S. Reps. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Economists: Thousands would enroll in expanded Medicaid</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>State economists said Friday that about 260,000 low-income, childless Floridians would enroll in the Medicaid program if it were expanded.</p><p>That figure is, on average, about 44 percent of the roughly 600,000 people who would qualify for the Medicaid program if it were expanded as allowable under the federal health care law commonly called “Obamacare.”</p><p>The number is significantly lower than what state economists predicted in 2015, when they last scrutinized the economic impact a Medicaid expansion would have on the state. At the time, economists assumed that about 865,381 people would have enrolled in the program in 2015-16.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sr-408-at-i-4-closing-at-night-on-july-13" title="SR 408 at I-4 closing at night on July 13" data-articleId="417851435" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/04/25/state-road-408_1524694965606_5409116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/04/25/state-road-408_1524694965606_5409116_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/04/25/state-road-408_1524694965606_5409116_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/04/25/state-road-408_1524694965606_5409116_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/04/25/state-road-408_1524694965606_5409116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SR 408 at I-4 closing at night on July 13</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is temporarily closing State Road (S.R.) 408 at the Interstate 4 (I-4) interchange from midnight to 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 13.</p><p>Multiple ramps will close at the same time, including the I-4 exit ramps to S.R. 408, the S.R. 408 exit ramps to I-4, the westbound S.R. 408 on-ramp from Division Avenue, and the eastbound S.R. 408 on-ramp from Orange Blossom Trail (U.S. 17-92/441).</p><p>These closures are necessary to construct an overhead sign truss at the S.R. 408 and I-4 interchange.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/preview-orlando-pride-looks-for-back-to-back-wins-sunday-in-portland" title="Preview: Orlando Pride looks for back-to-back wins Sunday in Portland" data-articleId="417778625" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Preview: Orlando Pride looks for back-to-back wins Sunday in Portland</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 11:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando Pride (2-8-2, 8 points) travels to face Portland Thorns FC (5-2-4, 19 points) on Sunday, July 14. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at the newly renovated Providence Park.</p><p>Sunday's match will be nationally broadcast on ESPNEWS, the first of a new league-wide deal to televise 14 NWSL matches through the remainder of the 2019 season on the ESPN family of networks, which was announced earlier this month.</p><p>"Portland is more of a cauldron of a place to go and travel. I think you've got to be really good to get a result there so we have to be consistent in the messages that we have. We know what Portland are going to throw at us," Head Coach Marc Skinner said. "I think we can get through them and I think we can score goals, but we've got to take the same confidence in. We've got to go in there knowing we can score goals and quiet the crowd because it's going to be a wonderful experience. I'm really looking forward to it, to be honest. It's a great way to show the team that there's something to fight against here and that'll be a really good thing for us."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/mnuchin-warns-us-government-could-run-out-of-cash-urges-congress-to-quickly-raise-debt-limit"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1144007119%20THUMB_1562962491416.jpg_7518418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin testifies at a Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing on the proposed budget estimates at the U.S. Capitol on May 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)" title="1144007119_1562962491416-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mnuchin warns US government could 'run out of cash,' urges Congress to quickly raise debt limit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/cutting-about-300-calories-per-day-might-keep-your-heart-healthy-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/meal%20on%20plate%20GETTY_1562960866136.jpg_7518518_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A file image shows chicken wings with red sauce, grilled sweet corn and parsley. The study's control group continued eating normally without any dietary intervention. (Photo by: Natasha Breen/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="1157357858_1562960866136-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cutting about 300 calories per day might keep your heart healthy, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/12-year-old-boy-makes-stylish-bow-ties-to-help-shelter-animals-find-forever-homes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/ugc_beauxandpawssplit_071219_1562957204157_7518188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sir Darius Brown is shown with a puppy wearing one of his handmade bow ties alongside another shelter animal wearing another bow tie. (Photo credit: Beaux and Paws)" title="ugc_beauxandpawssplit_071219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>12-year-old boy makes stylish bow ties to help shelter animals find forever homes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/it-took-my-dads-life-flesh-eating-bacteria-kills-tennessee-man-within-48-hours-of-beach-trip"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-169368877%20THUMB_1562956770246.jpg_7518345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: This colorized scanning electron micrograph, SEM, depicted a flagellated Vibrio vulnificus bacterium; Magnified 26367x. 