Repair work continues on gas line break on SR 434

- Crews are working to repair a gas line rupture on westbound lanes of State Road 434, near Interstate 4.

A spokesman with the Florida Department of Transportation says repairs are now expected to last into early Friday morning. Two westbound lanes on S.R. 434 are blocked and two lanes remain open.

A gas line was reportedly damaged by a subcontractor working in the area on the I-4 Ultimate project Thursday afternoon. Drivers need to budget more time to get through the area.

Alternate routes include westbound S.R. 436 to northbound Douglas Avenue; and, westbound S.R. 434 to northbound Rangeline Road, to westbound E.E. Williamson, to Markham Woods Road.

