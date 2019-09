- Millions of gallons of raw sewage spilled into our waterways and one lawmaker says that he will not stop until the Indian River Lagoon turns blue.

Scott Fleming of Satellite Beach says that when there is heavy rain, sewage flows into his neighborhood. He told Fox 35 that "I was taking my 10-year-old to school when she said 'oh look Daddy, a chocolate milk fountain' and it was shooting 20-feet up into the air."

The problem, according to state lawmaker Randy Fine, is out-dated sewage treatment plants, aging pipes, and pumps.

While standing in front of the Indian River Lagoon, Randy Fine told Fox 35 "if you look behind me right now, the water does not look blue. It looks brown."

On Thursday, Fine announced a new piece of legislation: a $100-million plan to upgrade the wastewater systems across Brevard County and beyond. It would work to eliminate reliance on septic systems and remove nutrients from wastewater.

Just last month, there were two sewage spills in just two days. Over the past ten years, 2.7 billion gallons of raw sewage has been dumped into Florida's rivers.

Fine hopes that this bill is a tiny step toward cleaner water. He says will not "stop fighting until that water is not brown, until it's blue."