- The ramp from southbound State Road 417 to eastbound State Road 408 is scheduled to close overnight on Wednesday, June 19, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road work.

During that time, drivers will be detoured south on SR 417 to the Curry Ford Road exit (Exit 30), then re-enter northbound SR 417 to return to eastbound SR 408. Tolls at Curry Ford Road will be suspended during the detour. Click here for the detour map.

On Thursday, June 20, the ramps from westbound SR 408 to both southbound and northbound SR 417 are scheduled to close overnight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for road work. During that time, drivers will continue west on SR 408, exit at Goldenrod Road (Exit 16), then re-enter eastbound SR 408 to return to SR 417.

Drivers should allow extra travel time. Bad weather and other unforeseen circumstances could delay or prolong work. Motorists are urged to use caution in the construction area for their safety and that of the work crews.

This work is part of the $90.7 million SR 408/SR 417 Interchange Project. The project began in 2016 and is expected to be complete in late 2019.