- After a week filled with nasty storms, the rain is sticking around to dampen weekend plans across Central Florida.

"The day [Friday] will feature a lower coverage of showers and storms, with rain chances around 40% mainly for Orlando and areas South," according to Fox 35 meteorologist Kristen Giannas.

Although rain chances drop, if your plans involve anything outdoors, you may want to keep an umbrella in hand.

Saturday will also see rain chances of 40% and then they go up to 50% on Father's Day through Thursday of next week.

