- Drivers in Winter Park and Maitland should expect a major detour for those traveling northbound on U.S. 17/92 during overnight hours during the next several weekends.

The Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting repairs on the railroad bridge over the northbound side of the roadway.

The nighttime work is expected to occur during five weekends beginning this weekend. The closures each weekend are scheduled between 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. overnight Friday and overnight Saturday, and 8 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday. Closures are planned to occur into the latter part of September. The cost for the project is estimated at $260,000.

The detour takes traffic off northbound U.S. 17/92, sends it westbound on Lee Road, to eastbound Interstate 4 (I-4), to eastbound Maitland Boulevard/State Road (S.R.) 414, then back to U.S 17/92. Northbound traffic can still access businesses up until the construction zone, but cannot go any farther than, nor under, the bridge.